SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Fiona has hit Puerto Rico and millions of residents have been impacted. Residents have been left without more than just power, but the majority of residents are without clean drinking water according to an NPR report on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico had not yet recovered from Hurricane Maria which destroyed water and power resources in the territory in 2017. Now, people are in need of immediate help. What can you do if you do not live in Puerto Rico but want to provide immediate aid? Here are two local grassroots organizations that you can give to to make sure you’re actually helping the community you care about.

This group has popped up in Twitter threads and also articles discussing local organizations that you can give to in order to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona. They have been around since Hurricane Maria and they are a community-led organization.

In addition to monetary donations, they are requesting donations of water purification tablets, solar lamps, water filters and first aid kits. You can check out their latest post with more information by clicking or tapping on the link here.

This feminist non-profit is woman-led and was started in 1979 by Carmen Guzmán and Eugenia Acuña. The organization began with a focus on ensuring that women in the community had access to birth control methods and abortions. At the time, there was a growing issue of mass sterilization of women with low resources living on the island.

They are currently accepting donations including things like non-perishable food items, baby diapers, and solar lanterns. They accept monetary donations which you can give through their website here or through their PayPal which is also in the previous link on their website.

In addition to donations to these organizations, GoFundMe has set up a page dedicated to raising funds for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

The fundraisers have all been verified by the GoFundMe Trust and Safety Experts so you don’t have to worry about scams as much as you might with other unverified sources.

If you’d like to learn more about this you can click or tap the link here.