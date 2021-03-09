Houses of worship prepare for influx of people ahead of several holy holidays

SSAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With saint Patrick’s Day and Easter right around the corner, many families will look to get together and celebrate. Local houses of worship say they are fully prepared to handle the influx of people and are making sure they do so, safely.

“For Christmas, we did have services in two different locations with about 500 people spread equally between the two and we managed that well. We may do something similar for Easter but we may not have to, we will see how things go,” says Pastor Michael Kavanaugh of St. Peter Apostle Catholic Church.

The church made changes around this time last year, when the COVID-19 case count had just passed 70. Kavanaugh says that along with getting rid of the common cup and holy water fonts, they’ve also limited the number of people allowed to attend Sunday mass to 250. In addition, they’ve closed off pews and require masks to be worn at all times. He says these precautionary measures will continue for the holy holidays ahead.

“Everyone has been great in terms of following our guidelines and I have no doubt that in terms of safety, everything we are doing as a church is working,” Kavanaugh adds.

The city is reminding people that although the vaccines are here, there are still precautionary measures to take in order to create “super-spreader” events from happening.