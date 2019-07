CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSAV) – An explosion leveled a home and killed one person in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded after one victim called 911 from underneath the rubble. They were able to find him, and he was flown to the hospital.

Officials say a woman was found dead several hours later.

Neighbors said the blast shook the entire street, sending debris flying. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Officials say they are confident there are no more victims