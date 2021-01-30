Hound hailed as hero for saving owner from burning house in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – If it wasn’t for her dog, King, Lacresha Slappy doesn’t think she’d be alive.

Monday morning after getting home from working the graveyard shift, Slappy laid down to get some rest.

But she wasn’t asleep for long.

“I was woke up by my dog tugging on my hair scratching me,” she recalled, “and that’s not him.”

Slappy’s Wilmington, North Carolina home had caught fire. King not only woke her up, but Slappy said he tried to lead her out to safety.

“I felt like I was gonna die,” said Slappy. “So, I bust out the window. But it was like the fire was coming at me even more off the walls. So, I just felt like I was trapped and I got out, and my dog was taking me towards the door.”

Fire crews arrived and got Slappy and King out safely. She believes divine intervention brought them together to survive this close call.

“It’s times like this when you start talking like that,” said Slappy. “But I just felt like that, and I shared that with my sister as well.”

“That dog was given to her when her son had passed away last year, February,” said her sister Shauntee Middleton. “The 18th, matter of fact, the anniversary is about to come up. And I know how much that dog means to her, and he is definitely a hero. King is definitely a hero.”