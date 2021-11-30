Houlihan Bridge getting a $65.5 million makeover

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Houlihan Bridge will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2022. It’s one of the last bridges with a turnstile in the state. Next year the bridge will also be completely reconstructed. 

The plan is to build a new structure that will better accommodate commercial vehicles, which is a big part of its traffic flow.

In 2019, 31% of traffic flow were commercial vehicles. That number dropped to 25% in 2020 due a weight limit change.

The limit was once 90,000 pounds, but has since changed to a 30,000 limit due to a degrading structure.

The current Houlihan bridge will remain in use while the other structure is built. The new bridge will not have a turnstile as it will be 65 feet above water level compared to the current 7 to 11 feet above water level.

The project has been fast tracked likely due to the impact it will have on the port. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories