Houlihan Bridge getting a $65.5 million makeover

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Houlihan Bridge will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2022. It’s one of the last bridges with a turnstile in the state. Next year the bridge will also be completely reconstructed.

The plan is to build a new structure that will better accommodate commercial vehicles, which is a big part of its traffic flow.

In 2019, 31% of traffic flow were commercial vehicles. That number dropped to 25% in 2020 due a weight limit change.

The limit was once 90,000 pounds, but has since changed to a 30,000 limit due to a degrading structure.

The current Houlihan bridge will remain in use while the other structure is built. The new bridge will not have a turnstile as it will be 65 feet above water level compared to the current 7 to 11 feet above water level.

The project has been fast tracked likely due to the impact it will have on the port. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.