Hotel contest to award vacation to healthcare worker

A Savannah hotel is giving back to healthcare workers in the form of a Labor Day Weekend vacation.

The Homewood Suites on River Street is hosting a contest for a two-night stay from September 4-6. The prize package also includes a $100 credit for its rooftop bar that is exclusive to guests at the hotel. The winner will receive a free trolley tour and free parking as well.

Healthcare workers can enter on the hotel’s Facebook page. The post has been shared thousands of times.

The contest ends on August 10.