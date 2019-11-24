Hostage situation ends peacefully in Ludowici

Ludowici, Ga.- (WSAV) The Long County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call from a home in Ludowici just after 9pm Saturday. Deputies say the man who lived there made threatening statements on the phone, and “shot off a few rounds” inside the home. When they arrived, Deputies say the man was holding his wife hostage inside the house on Rye Patch Road.

Law Enforcement on the scene shutdown Rye Patch from Mary’s Court to Wilkinson Road. They talked to the man for about an hour and a half before he finally surrendered himself, peacefully. According to the Long County Sheriff’s office, no one was injured. The man was taken to the Liberty Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

No word on what if any charges he might face.

In addition to Long County, both McIntosh and Liberty Counties responded. Liberty County brought in its Multijurisdictional Special Response Team.