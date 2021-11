SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year the Savannah Hilton Head International airport is bringing home 10 active service members home to their families in the area.

Family members had to write a letter of at least 300 words saying why their family member should be home for the holidays this season.

On Thursday, families came to the airport to accept the round-trip voucher for their service family member.

Service members have until the end of February to use their voucher.