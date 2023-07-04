BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Fire crews rescued several animals from a burning home in Burton late Monday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Burton firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire in the 2600 block of Trask Parkway after several 911 calls, with some callers reporting animals and people screaming from inside the home.

Burton fire crews, along with Beaufort/Port Royal, Parris Island, and MCAS Fire Departments, arrived to find the single-family home fully engulfed in flames. Due to a faulty fire hydrant, firefighters used a fire hydrant across Trask Parkway which shut the roadway down.

Despite sparking powerlines, firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and were able to rescue several animals, although some did not survive the fire.

After several searches of the home, no human remains were discovered in the home. The resident, who was not home at the time, told fire officials no one was inside the home.

Fire officials say reports of people screaming from inside the home were coming from a pig in a nearby pen who was uninjured.

Firefighters are continuing to search the remains of the home. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Burton fire investigators and the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office.