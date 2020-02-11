Holly George-Warren writes about rock icon Janis Joplin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’re a lover of rock and roll or not, odds are you know the name Janis Joplin. The singer rose to fame in the late 1960s and was known for her powerful, blues-infused singing. Joplin died from a drug overdose in 1970. But while many people only know of her wild hippie days, Joplin proved to be so much more. And that is what author Holly George-Warren hopes you’ll take away from her latest book, “Janis: Her Life And Music.”

During her research for the book, George-Warren, a two-time Grammy nominee and the author of more than a dozen books focusing on music, discovered Joplin was not only a powerhouse behind the microphone, she was also a savvy businesswoman when it came to the music industry.

Holly George-Warren: “That takes a whole different head for an artist to be practically a producer. By the end of her life I posit the idea that she was on her way to becoming a producer — which at that time women were not even allowed to have that role in the music business.”

To get a unique perspective on the rock icon, George-Warren spent many hours talking to the surviving members of Joplin’s immediate family and reading her personal letters.

HGW: “I’m very thankful that they trusted me…they knew that I really wanted to explore a side of Janis that I didn’t feel had been explored that much in other books out there. So I think they were happy that I was looking into that aspect of her life. They were very generous in allowing me access to all these materials and actually giving me permission to quote these incredible letters that Janis wrote — from California — to her family.”

George-Warren will visit Savannah to talk about her book, “Janis: Her Life And Music,” at the 2020 Savannah Book Festival. This will be her first time in the Hostess City.

HGW: “I’m so excited and I can’t wait because it’s one of those places I’ve always wanted to go but — for whatever reason — I just haven’t made it. I’m really looking forward to being at this incredible festival, exploring the city and I love old stuff. I’m very excited about seeing the architecture and meeting the people I hear are fantastic.”

Holly George-Warren is scheduled to appear at the 2020 Savannah Book Festival on Saturday, February 15th. Her session, where she’ll talk about “Janis: Her Life And Music,” is set to begin at 11:30am at the Lutheran Church Sanctuary. She will be in Telfair Square following her session to meet fans and sign copies of her book.

