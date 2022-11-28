RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Inflation is higher than ever, making it more difficult for families to buy gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.

But, WSAV is here to help through our annual Holiday Hope campaign. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at The Boathouse in Ridgeland, S.C. tonight. These toys will later be distributed to nearly 1,500 children in need this year.

WSAV wants to remind you that you can drop off toys either at our station in Savannah or at our Lowcountry Bureau located on Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

You can also find more drop off locations by clicking or tapping here.