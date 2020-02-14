Historic site offers mini weddings on Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Couples in Savannah are celebrating Valentine’s Day by saying, “I do.”

Ten minutes is all it takes for couples to “tie the knot” at the Davenport House Museum, but the historic site offers more than just a hassle free wedding.

Planning a wedding can be time-consuming and some couples become burdened by ceremony and guest expenses. The Davenport’s 12-year-old tradition of hosting mini ceremonies in the site’s secret garden was created to help couple cut down the costs without having to give up the beautiful ceremony. Judge Harris Lewis was the first officiant for the Davenport, and he is still offering his services today.

Jamie Credle, the Daveport House Museum’s Director, said she considers it a privilege to offer an inexpensive ceremony while still providing the guests a romantic atmosphere in their secret garden space.

“We offer people a beautiful, economical way to get married on Valentine’s Day, um, and some people want to have a big ceremony and some people want to come in flip flops and shorts; but it allows them a beautiful location, a quick way to commit to somebody on a very special day,” Credle said.

The ceremonies go from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and they still have a few open spots. You can call (912) -236 -8097 to book a spot.