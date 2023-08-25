SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah home that’s steeped in history is set to be restored into a museum.

The Kiah House on West 36th Street was built in 1913. Then, 45 years later, Virginia and Dr. Calvin Kiah converted part of their Victorian home into a museum, which became the first museum started by African-Americans in Savannah.

However, since Virginia’s death in 2001, the property has fallen into disrepair.

That’s why the Historic Savannah Foundation has tapped into their revolving fund to purchase the dwelling in 2022. Since then they have been accepting proposals from the community with ideas for restoration.

The Foundation plans to restore the original museum that was first imagined by Victoria Kiah and establish a creative arts program.

The Foundation says they’ll disclose more details once the sale of the property closes.