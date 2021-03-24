Historic Mitchelville gets national network designation

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Six sites in the Palmetto State have been added to an important historical register.

One of those is on Hilton Head Island.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is one of six sites in South Carolina to be recognized on the Reconstruction Era National Historical Network.

The Reconstruction Era National Historic Network is a growing national collection of 67 public and private sites and programs that provide education, historical interpretation, and research related to the American Reconstruction era from 1861 to 1900.

The NPS accepts applications for inclusion on a rolling basis.

“The Reconstruction Era National Historic Network offers an opportunity to tell a more accurate and complete story of American heritage,” said Scott Teodorski, superintendent of Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, which administers the network. “By adding these treasured resources to the network, we are enhancing public discourse and understanding of a period whose issues and stories remain relevant today.”

But for Ahmad Ward, Executive Director of Mitchelville, it is about more than just that designation, it is about starting a conversation for the future.”

“We know there’s an imprint of homes in this area,” said Ward. “So the goal is to recreate some of the homes here.”

Ward has both a vision of the past and future in his mind as he looks over the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park property.

“You will be able to walk and feel what the home would have been like,” said Ward.

Ward says in the long term this will only help his goal of a multi-million dollar project which includes a visitors center, space for events, and much more historic remembrance right here on the site. Short term it gets more eyes, ears and the talk started about what’s going on here and what they should see.

https://exploremitchelville.org/