SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Historic First African Baptist Church will be holding its Souls to the Polls event on Sunday to help voters make it to the polls early this election.

October 30 is the last Sunday for early voters. With time running out to cast your ballot early, First African Baptist Church hopes to make a difference in the community by encouraging early voting.

Strolling to the Poll will start with a Sunday worship experience starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by a fish fry at the church located at 23 Montgomery St. After that, voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots at the Civic Center on 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.