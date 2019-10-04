Historic church seeking funds for restoration

A comprehensive restoration project is underway at the First African Baptist Church on Franklin Square in Savannah.

Friday, church leaders said their project just became more expensive because structural issues were discovered.

Crews had to remove the top of the bell tower and the bell this week because the foundation of the tower is deteriorating. That led to leaking in the building and raised safety concerns.

Now, the cost of their planned restoration has ballooned by $100,000.

First African Baptist Church is known as the oldest black church in North America, but its pastor hopes the public will remember its recent history of supporting the community.

“For years our congregation has been one who would reach out to all over the community to do what we can to help whoever we can when we can, especially the least the last and the lost,” said Pastor Thurmond N. Tillman. “We find ourselves in a predicament now where we really have to ask for assistance from others throughout the community and throughout the world.”

The total cost of the restoration is estimated to be $600,000. To donate, you can call the church at 912-233-6597 or donate online.