HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A Hinesville woman was killed Saturday night in a two-car accident when her vehicle was struck head-on.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Sgt. David Laff of Post 11 in Hinesville, the woman identified as Linda Joy Malone, 71. She was traveling on Arnall Drive in a Chevy Equinox when her vehicle was hit head-on by a 28-year-old Ludowici man operating a Chevy Silverado as she approached Godfrey Road SE.

Malone was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. The motorist of the Silverado was also transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center, it is unknown if he was admitted or what his condition is.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Stephen Jones and the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating the accident.

This is a developing story.