HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire that occurred Saturday afternoon has been extinguished and is under investigation by the Hinesville Fire Department Fire Marshalls.

The Hinesville Fire Department was alerted to the fire at around 6 p.m. and raced to the scene. The vacant manufactured home in the 1500 block of Airport Road was located and the department worked alongside Liberty County Fire Services to extinguish the flames.

More pictures are available on the Hinesville Fire Department Facebook page.