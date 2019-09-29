Hinesville Police Officer injured in crash after driver runs red light

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – An off-duty Hinesville Police Officer was injured in a crash on Sunday after a driver ran a red light.

It happened at the intersection of East Oglethorpe Highway and Leroy Coffer around 6 a.m. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the officer was making a left turn onto Leroy Coffer Highway when he was struck on the passenger side of his patrol car by the driver of a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver admitted to authorities that he ran a red light.

GSP said the driver told troopers it was too late to stop when he realized the light had turned red. He was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

The Hinesville Police Chief, Bill Kirkendall, said the officer in the patrol car was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. He was treated and released. He said the officer was on his way home from work when the accident occurred.

GSP said both vehicles were totaled.

Contributions to this report by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service