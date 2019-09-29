Hinesville Police investigating deaths of two children found in vehicle

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville Police are investigating after two children were found dead in a vehicle.

According to Detective Capt. Tracey Howard, the toddlers were found dead Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Augusta Way in the Griffin Park subdivision shortly after 1:30 pm. When they arrived they found two children unresponsive inside a vehicle located in the backyard of the home.

Emergency medical personnel declared the children deceased. Howard said it is very early in the investigation to determine what exactly has occurred.

