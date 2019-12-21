Hinesville Police investigate alleged assault of student

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV)— Hinesville Police are investigating an alleged assault against a student.

Chief of Police, Bill Kirkendall says the incident may have happened when a student was walking to Bradwell Institute this morning.

The student told police she was walking near railroad tracks next to the Harbor Rain apartment complex when she was grabbed by a white male who came from behind the bushes.

The student ran to the Silver and Gold Pawn Shop on General Screven Way where she called police.

She told police she was able to pick up a rock and hit the man on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Kirkendall says a line up was conducted at the station, with a male who fit the clothing description of the suspect.

The man was not identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Hinesville Police Department at 912-368-8211.