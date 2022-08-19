HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Hinesville Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man accused of aggravated assault at a hookah louge.

Police say that Marco Rahjae Williams, 27, is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 30-year-old man, at Roe’s Room Hookah Lounge on August 14. Williams is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

According to officers, Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police advise that the public does not approach the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Hinesville Police Department at 912-368-8211, or the Liberty County 911 Center.