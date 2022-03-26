HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Thousands of people headed to Downtown Hinesville today for some good eats on Main Street.

Over 25 food trucks lined the street featuring everything from hot dogs to ice cream at the Liberty County Food Truck Festival. In addition to food trucks, there were also arts and crafts, and a kiddie area.

This is the third Food Truck Festival for Hinesville. The last one was in February, but it was much smaller due to the pandemic. Organizers say the festival is a win-win for vendors and the community.

“We need to attract people from different areas. It helps support all of the vendors from around the county, surrounding counties, and even our own vendors here in town. And just show that, you know, we want to provide something for the community,” said Susan McCorkle, Chair for the Hinesville Food Truck Festival.

The next Food Truck Festival is already scheduled for October.