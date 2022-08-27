HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A Hinesville business opened its doors today to spread the word about the importance of adopting a furry friend.

It’s All About Me Selfie Studio located on 110 E M L King Jr Dr. hosted a pet adoption event Saturday afternoon along with the Humane Society For Greater Savannah called Yappy Hour. Several cats and dogs were brought to the studio in hopes they would be adopted.

Visitors were able to take free selfies outside the studio in a makeshift booth, while other participants paid a fee to take selfies inside the studio in rooms with themes. Portions of the proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society For Greater Savannah.

Khloe Villafane the 21-year-old owner of the studio said, “We decided to host this event because on August 8 it was Cat Day and on August 26 was Dog Day and we wanted the community to come out to the studio and take pictures with their pets! At It’s All About Me Selfie, we also understand the importance of adopting animals, so we decided to reach out to the humane shelter in case we have people who are interested in bringing home a new fur baby!”

Unfortunately, no pets were adopted today however Nina Schultz the adoption manager for Human Society For Greater Savannah said if anyone is interested in adopting a pet they can go to www.humanesocietysav.orgor visit the shelter at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive in Savannah.