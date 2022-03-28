HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – A third of all the properties on Hilton Head Island are used for short term rentals at least part of the year. There is no full ordinance to govern those homes, but that could soon change.

The Town Public Planning Committee approved small changes to the ordinance and recommended it move to the full Council.

“The multiple stakeholder meetings and hundreds of public comments we received exemplify the complexity of the short-term rental issue. The Town has made every effort to recognize this and come up with a balanced solution that addresses the property rights of individuals and our quality of life for residents and their neighborhoods,” said Town Council Member David Ames, Chairperson of the Public Planning Committee.

Short term rentals on Hilton Head are big business. While there are no exact numbers, one of the major companies who helps rent the homes says rentals bring in “seven figures” every year.

The town says it doesn’t want to stop the vacationers from coming or homeowners from cashing in. They just want to regulate the process with standards for both renters and owners.

“Town Council asked staff to draft an ordinance that would provide a balanced way to regulate short term rentals and establish performance standards,” explains Ann Cyran, Hilton Head Interim Community Planning Manager.

“For regulating noise, trash, parking, fire safety,” explains Cyran. “And make sure folks follow through on that. That they remit their taxes and there’s a way to do enforcement.”

Currently anyone with only one home were exempt from having a business license. That would change. Under the new ordinance, every house rented short term would face a $250 yearly charge.

The town sent a survey to rental owners to discuss the project. Only a third came back and thought an ordinance was necessary.

“Registering all those folks costs money,” said Cyran. “Operating the software to regulate short term rentals costs money. Operating a 24/7 hotline, taking complaints and then code enforcement. All that is built in to registration price.”

“We are certainly not trying to use this as a revenue stream. Those costs are to cover the entire cost of the program. If you look at the other communities our fees are very much in line with the average of what other communities are charging. We can adjust those year to year. If we don’t use all those funds we can adjust that fee down the next year,” Cyran continued.

The Town says it has no exact number of complaints registered by neighbors or renters because those people may call one of several town departments or even the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to make a complaint.

“That’s another benefit of having that software,” said Cyran. “We will have a single location for folks to register complaints so we can measure. We can say there are single properties with a lot of complaints or there are several properties with a few complaints. Where those are located and we can create heat maps from that.”

“There needs to be some expectation if you rent your house out as a business you have certain expectations for your guests, for the community, and you will put those in place.”

Cyran says the town will “talk before fining” but they do want the ability to hold owners accountable if their renters don’t follow the rules. It does not believe it will stop the people who are part-time renters, who also live on Hilton Head part-time from continuing to rent.

The citation would involve fines, and the Town Manager could suspended the license for repeated violations, and would have the capability of pulling the short term rental license if they are convicted of violations in Municipal Court.

A recording of Thursday’s meeting, the presentation made by staff, and the proposed ordinance are available on the Town’s website at hiltonheadislandsc.gov/short-termrentals. The public may submit feedback about short-term rentals through a link on the website.

The Council will hold a first reading Apr. 19, and if approved, the new rules would go into effect starting in January 2023.