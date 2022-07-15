A Hilton Head Island woman fell victim to a scam, losing more than $100,000.

At the end of June, a Hilton Head woman received a phone call from a person claiming to be an Amazon employee. The caller was asking about the woman’s most recent purchases to which she said she hadn’t made any purchases from the retail giant.

As a result, the supposed Amazon employee transferred the woman to “CIA Agent William Nelson,” according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged agent then texted the woman photos of his credentials. The “agent” then continued to call and text the woman.

In the communication with the alleged CIA agent, she was told her social security number had been compromised and that she was involved in payments to foreign countries.

The woman was advised by the alleged agent to withdraw all of her money so that the funds could be put into “Federal Protective Custody.” Unaware of the scam, she first withdrew $30,000 and was told to purchase gift cards. Then, she withdrew an additional $100,000 as instructed.

She was then told to meet with another alleged CIA agent at a Walmart in Hardeeville, SC to hand over the gift cards and cash, which she did.

Should you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.