Hilton Head student starts “Socktober” charity drive

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – A Hilton Head student is proving she cares about everyone from head to toe.

Keira Doran of Heritage Academy has started “Socktober”, a month-long drive to collect as many pairs of socks as she can for needy people throughout the area.



Keira heard one of the contestants talk about the idea on Jeopardy, and decided to try it herself.



“Every day I put on socks and put on shoes and I don’t really think about it,” said Keira. “But after seeing that and knowing homeless shelters don’t have a lot of things, it makes me feel more fortunate.”

Keira is collecting new or slightly used socks to give away through October 31st.

If you would like to help Keira’s drive you can drop off socks at Heritage Academy on New Orleans Road on Hilton Head through the end of the month.



The plan is to give the donations to the Deep Well Project and Bluffton Self Help.