Hilton Head restaurant, local agency helping feed people during pandemic

With thousands of students and workers home for the next few weeks, many families are wondering how they’re going to make ends meet.

One Lowcountry businessman is doing his part to help.

“Any of you boys want to help me carry a bag?”

Dave Peck is the owner of the Lowcountry Backyard restaurant on Hilton Head Island. But on this day he not in the kitchen, but in the community, handing out bags of food to a family in need.

This mother has five children and limited income as a result of the pandemic. Peck put a post out on Facebook offering to help families just like this, saying it is up to everyone to step up and help out.

“We are just trying to do what we can, as I told my wife we don’t know what’s going to happen so we might as well just help,” said peck. “We are not real busy we aren’t doing much else, let us see what we can do to help everybody else, worst case scenario we go out with a smile on our face right?”

Peck and his restaurant have also fed more than two dozen schoolchildren lunches to try and keep them healthy.

“This is normally a time of year when we see things slow down a little because people are working but with the tenuous situation with schools closed and some businesses starting to close it’s going to get serious pretty quickly.”

Those are the words of Sandy Gillis, Executive Director of Deep Well Project.

Normally she says the agency only sees 300-400 people during March. this year it is on pace to help more than 800.

The shutdown of many local restaurants and businesses have left many people without a job or limited hours, in need of groceries to feed their families.

Deep Well has created a drive-up window for those families who sign-on. Volunteers give them 7-10 days worth of food, hopefully, to get them through these tough times until their jobs could come back.

Gillis says her food sources have helped so far, as has Deep Well’s ability to buy food cheaply and stretch its dollars.

“We have a couple of food sources where we can buy food for pennies on the dollar,’ says Gillis. “So as long as we can keep those channels open we will be able to replenish, we will be able to take care of people who need help, but we will burn through what we have fairly quickly.”

While many people won’t want to or have the ability to drop off food. Deep Well Project could use monetary donations to aid more families.

If you would like to help just go to: https://www.deepwellproject.org/donate