Hilton Head Island continues 24th annual Gullah Celebration with weekend market

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The 24th annual Gullah Celebration on Hilton Head Island continued this weekend, drawing a big crowd to its Gullah market.

People enjoyed arts, crafts, food and more while honoring Hilton Head’s historic African-American roots.

“Long before there was a bridge, long before there was a developer who noticed Hilton Head, there was a community of people called the Gullah people who were residents of the island and self sufficient,”Dr. Roselle Wilson, Vice Chair of NIBCAA said. “This is the first freedmen’s town in America.”

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw sesrved as Mistress of Ceremony on Saturday.

