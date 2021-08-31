Hilton Head Humane takes in hurricane evacuee animals

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV)- As the people of the Gulf Coast begin the process of cleaning up the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, some of their four-legged friends are coming to the Lowcountry.

The “Gulfport dozen” are all dogs evacuated from a Mississippi shelter to the Lowcountry before Ida hit.

The pups are still going through some medical tests and procedures right now, but officials with the Hilton Head Humane Association say some extra work was worth it if it means these animals are out of harm’s way.

“If 20 organizations took 12 dogs look where we would be right now and you never know when you are going to need the help,” said Franny Gerthoffer, Exec. Director, Hilton Head Humane Association. “Because the idea is to always help those in need because it will come around and help you.”

Ten of the dogs will be up for adoption from Hilton Head Humane Association hopefully by the end of the week.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/HiltonHeadHumaneAssociation