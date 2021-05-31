Hilton Head honors Memorial Day with outdoor ceremony

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – A morning filled with honor at Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island as the community remembers those men and women who lost their lives in battle.

Hundreds safely filled the Veterans Memorial Park on Hilton Head Island for the annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony.

The Military Veterans Coalition of Hilton Head’s hosted the event, which honored local veterans along with the soldiers, Marines and Seabees who are no longer with us.

Marine Col. Ricardo T. Player, commanding officer of the Headquarters and Service Battalion on Parris Island was the keynote speaker for the event