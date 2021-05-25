Hilton Head hiring beach ambassadors for the summer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Do you want to work at the beach this Summer? The Town of Hilton Head Island may have the job for you.

The Town is hiring 6-9 beach ambassadors to work at the Island’s beach parks on Summer weekends.

The job will be directing tourists and local residents to the proper parking areas, as well as sharing information about the island and directing them to some of the fun things Hilton Head has to offer.

Assistant Town Manager Angie Stone compares the job to being an employee at one of the Disney parks.

“We are looking for someone who has great customer service skills. someone that is welcoming and can have conversations with folks,” explains Stone. “Is able to retain the information from the Island Ambassador program so they can be informative and help folks learn more about our Island and what’s available.”

Ambassadors will not hand out tickets, just information, aid, and smiles according to Stone.

Beach ambassadors will work from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The job pays $15 an hour. The program starts June 5.

To apply: http://www.recruitingsite.com/csbsites/HHI/JobDescription.asp?CategoryCode=15485&JobNumber=877449&JobTitle=BeachAmbassador&lang=en