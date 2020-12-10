Hilton Head Firefighter helps battle COVID-19 cases in high-risk area

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – 2100 more COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths were reported in South Carolina Thursday.

While the numbers have been steadily going up statewide, the Lowcountry is not just supporting the battle against the virus at home, but nationwide.

“The virus is real and it is serious.”

Cpt. Jonathan Bills knows. He hasn’t just dealt with cases as an EMT for Hilton Head Fire Department but volunteered his time last month to go to Wisconsin to help their fight.

“Until you see how quickly and rapidly it spreads, you cant fully grasp it,” said Cpt Bills.

Bills traveled to Medford, Wisconsin, a town of just over 4000 people, inside Taylor County, which has about 20,000 people. 1 in every five of those people at one point this Fall/Winter had COVID-19.

“It was surprising to see how many patients were there especially in a smaller area,” said Bills. “To see a small community hospital like that which only has an 8 bed ER and a 12-bed med surge unit be full of patients and moving so many patients through the system at the time was surprising.”

An EMT by trade, bills did triage, help treat the patients, got a longer, hands-on look at what the virus can do, after they came to the hospital for help.

“You prepare yourself before you go in because you know you are likely to see certain things or certain negative patient outcomes,” said Bills.

The Captain had to switch his own personal protective equipment 50 to 100 times a day during the 12 hour plus shifts. For his own safety, as well as the patients. His job for those two weeks, to relieve some of the pressure on the staff who has been fighting this battle alone every day for months.

“if we had the same population percentage here as they did up there our system would probably be overwhelmed,” said Captain Bills.

Back home now, Bills says he has brought the experience back with him.. and a new perspective on the virus.

“I like to treat them all as learning experiences because the more I can gain in the field is more knowledge for me and more that I can bring back to our community.”

“Kind of makes you reevaluate what’s going on in our community,” said Bills. “Are people being mindful of the CDC guidelines are they being safe. I think it makes you more aware of what’s going on around you.”

“The virus is real and it is serious. the best thing you can do is follow the guidelines for handwashing and mask-wearing and social distancing.”

Bills has been to Louisiana, Texas, and Puerto Rico in the past year to help with hurricane relief and cleanup. He says the knowledge he brings back will help the Department and Town, who he thanks for supporting his efforts to help others.