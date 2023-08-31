HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Now that the main part of the storm is past Hilton Head — there are still some things to be on the lookout for.

Some heavy winds and rain hit the Lowcountry on Wednesday. Thousands in Jasper and Beaufort Counties lost power at some point during the storm.

Also, the storm scattered tree limbs and debris across the roadways.

The Town of Hilton Head Island still expects some roads and areas to flood. They say the heavy rain can contribute to storm surge.

“If you go back to Hurricane Irma, we’re probably pretty close to that from a storm surge perspective, from a rain perspective. So if you got if you got water during Irma, if you had flooding there, you have a very high chance of seeing it again,” said Hilton Head Emergency Manager, Tom Dunn.

Mayor Alan Perry of Hilton Head Island told residents, “It really is important not to be a sightseer. Stay home, stay safe.”

Town officials urge you to stay inside tonight. they say don’t take a late night stroll or a car ride — because as it gets darker it’s harder to see if water is covering a road.