SUMTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Christian girls basketball have now won four state championship games in four years after defeating the Orangeburg Prep Indians 45-34.

The game was a tale of two halves and the Eagles found themselves down early. They trailed in the first half, 19-14, but came out with a vengeance in the second half.

“Orangeburg Prep is a great team,” Kenny Conroy, the head girls basketball head coach said. “They gave us everything they wanted to and had a great plan tonight…slowing us down. And we were lucky we had a spurt where we knocked down about 7 shots and couple of them were three-pointers. That all changed the game.”