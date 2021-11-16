Hilton Head Boys and Girls Club starts Saturday Learning Program

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – A program designed to get kids back on the right learning track after the Pandemic has started on Hilton Head Island.

The Saturday Learning Program kicked off at the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island November 6. This new program, in conjunction with the Beaufort County School System, is designed to assist children in grades 1-K with supplemental educational support in the subjects of reading, math and/or science.

“We’ve seen firsthand the impact that the pandemic has had on many of our kids”, says Kim Likins, Club director. “We are grateful for the support of our Board and the support of the Beaufort County School district for recognizing and addressing the need to do whatever it takes to get kids back on track academically.”

“We know we are not an academic institution. That’s why it was so important to partner with the school system because they understand that curriculum and they know how to deliver it and it needed to be delivered by teachers to get back on track. But we can help that process by providing them an amazing facility and support staff to help them through that process.”

The Program is serving approximately 50 children but has room for 150. The Program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Traditional learning takes place in the mornings, led by local school teachers; and the afternoon is focused on the Club’s recreational and enrichment programs.

The Saturday Learning Program is a partnership between the Club and the Beaufort County School District and addresses the needs of children who have fallen behind in school. At the same time, the Program helps working parents by providing full-day childcare on Saturdays, which is needed on the Island so parents can work knowing their children are safe, supervised, and fed.

Hilton Head is a pilot program, with the hope this can be continued and remade in clubs and areas around Beaufort County.

For more information or to see if your child qualifies for the Saturday Program, please contact daniel.godsun@bgclowcountry.org or caroline.rinehart@bgclowcountry.org. Enrollment is limited due to small class sizes and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

https://www.bgchiltonhead.org or https://www.facebook.com/bgchhi.