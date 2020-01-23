Hilton Head asking residents to pay for Arts, Parks improvements with Referendum vote

$65 Million Parks and Recreation, Arts and Culture proposal could be in the hands of voters in May

It’s a plan for the creative and cultural future of Hilton Head Island and voters will have the final say.

Town Council held the first reading for the proposed 25 years, $65 million referendum Tuesday. $35 million for Arts and Culture and $30 for Parks and Recreation.

The question many have is, what will the money be used for?

“it deals primarily with us reinvesting in ourselves,” said Hilton Head Mayor John McCann.

Reinvesting through arts and culture, parks and recreation across the Island.

The proposal would focus on giving new life to three parks on the island, Chaplin, Crossings and Port Royal.

“We will modernize them we will bring them up to standards we will bring them up to the quality of life that people need here,” explains McCann.

“Some of those parks were the first parks we built. When you think of Chaplin Community Park that was one of the first ones. Crossings park came out of the first open space plan 25 years ago,” says Jennifer Ray, Hilton Head Deputy Director of Community Development.

It would also create a campus around and including the Arts Center. That includes a planned partnership with the University of South Carolina to give hands-on training and degrees to theater students.

That plan would provide for four-year degree programs there in stage management, lighting, and sound. Students would take classes 2 years in Beaufort and 2 years on Hilton Head, learning while helping put on productions.

“This is not to go out and build new parks,” says the Mayor. “This is to refurbish and modernize what we have today. This is not to go out and tear the Arts Center down and build a new one, this is to build an arts campus that will spread out over the course of years when then university continues to run it.”

“A desire to look at what we have now and make it better, make it the best it can be before just going out and starting with a brand new property,” said Ray.

The referendum would also fund the $19 million reinvention and creation of a Mitchelville cultural park to honor and celebrate the diversity of the island. There would be space for educational forums, museum sites, spots for picnics and weddings. There would also be a historic pathway which can explain what happened on Mitchelville site

“(it is) Somewhere where they can go for education,” explains Shirley Peterson of the Mitchelville Preservation Project. “Somewhere they can bring their families, friends and something they can have national pride in because this is a national project. It’s about American citizenship, what it means to be an American citizen.”

Peterson says the Town would not pay for the whole project, but any investment from Hilton Head would help them get Federal and State money to finish this dream project.

“One of the questions we get (when we apply for a Grant) is what are your local people doing? How have they bought into this project? So it’s very important that we can show as we go out and solicit other funding that our community is in support of this,” says Peterson.

Citizens on the island would be the ones funding this. Town leaders say its not a “new” tax but a continuation of what they’ve been paying already.

The 5 mill property tax increase started after Hurricane Matthew. That money will continue to replenish the town’s disaster recovery fund through 2022. Then the money would be diverted toward Arts and Parks.

“If you are on a fixed income if you live on a budget like most of us do it’s not going to change much for you,” said Ray. “It is the same amount you are used to paying.”

The 5 mills mean $20 extra on every $100,000 a home is worth. Or about $100 more property tax yearly for a $500,000 house.

It’s money well spent according to Town officials. To honor the Island’s past and bring it into the future at the same time.

“That they not only talk about it but they put their money where their mouth is,” smiles Peterson.

If approved the parks and arts changes would most likely go into effect later this decade. Town officials say no specific plans have been approved or any money earmarked toward. The people will have a say in whatever changes or improvements are made.

The Council will go through two readings before voting on the proposal.

If approved, it will be in hands of the community in a special referendum vote on May 5.