SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Highway 280 was shut down for several hours Friday night after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

According to police, Highway 280 between Groover Hill Road and Olive Branch Road was closed Friday night at around 7:40 p.m.

WSAV News 3 has reached out to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the victims’ condition.

This is a developing story.