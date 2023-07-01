SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A high-speed police chased ended with a PIT maneuver on Wilmington Island, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) tells News 3.

According to GSP Cpt. Chris Rodewolt, at around 2:20 p.m., troopers observed a male driver in a white SUV, who appeared to be in his early 20s, breaking multiple traffic laws, including speeding, driving westbound from Tybee Island on Hwy. 80 toward Wilmington Island.

As a trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop, the suspect fled, resulting in a high speed chase.

Rodewolt says during the chase, the suspect began throwing weapons out the window of his vehicle.

The chased ended with a PIT maneuver near the south marina on Hwy. 80. on Wilmington Island.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, which are unknown at this time. Cpt. Rodewolt says alcohol was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.