Georgia Southern celebrating Latino Heritage Month

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Georgia Southern University has announced their schedule for the 2018 Latino Heritage Month Celebration.

GSU's Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) has scheduled a series of lectures, performances and more -- which are free and open to the public.

Latino Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, celebrating the history, culture and contributions of the Latino community.

Take a look at the events happening on the Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses.

Heritage Display Contest

When: Sept. 10 to Oct. 3

Where: Russell Union Commons

Students can submit a tri-fold poster including information about a Hispanic country, their people, geography, location, culture and more. A panel of three judges will rank the entries and the top three posters will take home cash prizes. Winners will be announced during Lotería Game Night on Oct. 3.

Flag Parade

When: Tuesday, Sept. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Statesboro Campus at Russell Union Rotunda

A parade of flags from Hispanic/Latin countries will be carried by participants. The event, in partnership with the Association of Latin American Students, will begin at Lakeside Dining Commons, going through the Pedestrium and ending at the Russell Union Rotunda.

A mini-festival including presentations, Independence Day acknowledgments, music, dancing and food will take place at the Rotunda following the parade.

Presentation: Frida Kahlo and the Never-Ending Torments of a Mexican Icon in the 21st Century

When: Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

Where: Armstrong Campus' Ogeechee Theatre

Guest speaker Oswaldo Estrada, UNC-Chapel Hill Professor of Latin American Literature, will trace several literary and cultural representations of Frida Kahlo produced in the midst of neoliberalism, gender debates and the widespread commodification of cultural memory in his presentation.

Film Showing: "Spider Thieves/Niñas Arañas”

When: Friday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Where: Armstrong Campus' Compass Point Clubhouse Lawn (Rain location: Ogeechee Theatre)

Inspired by actual events, this teenage thriller is a unique social commentary on dreams, class and unfulfilled expectations in contemporary Chile. Three teenage girls from a Santiago shanty town set in motion a plan to climb buildings and plunder expensive apartments. All they want is to have all the cool and trendy stuff they see advertised in TV commercials and department stores. Word spreads and soon enough they became the notorious “spider thieves.”

Shown in Spanish with English subtitles.

Passport to Latin America

When: Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Liberty Campus

Step into the world of three Latin American countries with food, music, games and much more. Join OMA on the Liberty Campus for an afternoon of cultural explosion.

Fiesta Day

When: Thursday, Sept. 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Where: Armstrong Campus' Student Union Ballroom

Continue celebrating Latino Heritage Month with OMA and Hispanic Outreach & Leadership at Armstrong for their annual Fiesta Day. Enjoy authentic Latin American food, music and performances.

Presentation: Achieving the Dream: A Conversation on Latinx Student Success

Statesboro: Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Russell Union Ballroom

Armstrong: Thursday, Oct. 11 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in Ogeechee Theater

Join José Cabrales, Ph.D., program director of student success at the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, for a series of workshops on Latinx student success inside and outside the classroom. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to attend to partake in important conversations regarding identity, resources and engagement methods for Latinx students.

Latino Heritage Celebration Awards Dinner

When: Thursday, Oct. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Armstrong's Student Union Ballroom

The Armstrong Campus will celebrate students, faculty, staff and community leaders who have contributed to advancing the Latino student population at Georgia Southern. This evening will feature guest speaker José Cabrales, Ph.D., program director of student success for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

For more information on the 2018 Latino Heritage Month Celebration at GSU visit here.