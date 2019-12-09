HGTV unveils beautiful Hilton Head dream home up for grabs in 2020 giveaway

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — In the market for the perfect Lowcountry dream home in 2020? HGTV might have you covered.

For the 24th edition of HGTV Dream Home, up for grabs is a gorgeous 3,500-square-foot, two-story house with a serene view of the marshland that’s visible from each of its three bedrooms.

In addition to the house itself, which is located in the private Windmill Harbour community, the lucky grand prize winner will be treated to all of the home’s furnishings, a new Honda Passport Elite and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans — a prize package valued at over $2 million.

The Dream Home 2020 took just under six months to build, said Chris Dalzell, the founder and owner of the Hilton Head/Bluffton area’s Shoreline Construction.

The company had previously worked with HGTV in 2018, when Shoreline built the HGTV Smart Home in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

After HGTV gave Dalzell’s company a call once again, Shoreline recommended Court Atkins Group for the home’s architecture.

“They were able to draw the home, and we took it from there,” Dalzell said.

View the slideshow below for images of the HGTV Dream Home 2020.

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head, SC

Brian Patrick Flynn, the interior designer of the HGTV Dream Home 2020, told News 3 during an exclusive tour of the property that the goal for their 24th dream home was a calm, coastal setting with all four seasons and a relaxed vibe.

“The thing that we love about choosing Hilton Head Island is that you can be as active as you want, or you can sit by the pool all day,” Flynn said. “So, it kind of checked all of our boxes.”

And speaking of pool — no dream home would be complete without one.

The interior of the rectangular pool in this home’s backyard is all black, which “lets the water work as a mirror,” Flynn said.

When it came to designing the home, Flynn wanted to achieve a fresh spin on coastal style that brought something new to Hilton Head Island, he said.

“We played with a lot of coastal colors, but we mixed up the furniture,” Flynn said.

“We have a lot of very transitional pieces, some traditional pieces, there’s a lot of cottage. and you’ll find some rooms in the house are very laid back and low-key and neutral, while some pump up the color,” he said.

Check out some of the home’s other standout features:

Color scheme includes a jewel-toned blue and restful greens, nostalgic neutrals with pops of coral and blush pink

Gourmet kitchen, vast great room, expansive laundry and mudroom and a large, multi-purpose upstairs entertaining space

Two-story foyer, which reveals the great room, dining room and kitchen in an open-concept floor plan, along with the master suite on the main level

Marsh front property with a backyard that includes a retractable screened porch that extends the length of the home

Outdoor kitchen and views of the salt marsh coastline

Watch a WSAV News 3 Facebook Live tour of the HGTV Dream Home 2020 below:

LIVE: Digital Reporter WSAV Ashley Williams is at the HGTV Dream Home 2020 for a tour of the brand-new house! The gorgeous property chosen for the national home giveaway is located on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Posted by WSAV News 3 On Your Side on Thursday, December 5, 2019

“We’re right on the marsh, so the sunsets and sunrises are both spectacular,” Flynn said.

“All of the birds and the wildlife you see in the distance, seeing the tide rise and then lower, this piece of property totally fits the brand of HGTV Dream Home,” he added, “ because it is an absolute dream.”

The official sweepstakes period for entering to win the HGTV Dream Home 2020 runs from 9 a.m. ET on Monday, December 30, 2019, through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Those who are eligible to enter, according to HGTV’s rules, are able to try their luck for a chance at winning two times per day on HGTV.com.

To learn more about and see more images of the house, visit HGTV.com/dreamhome.