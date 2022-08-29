SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In honor of International Dog Day, Ty Pennington designer, carpenter & HGTV host showed off the newest addition to his family, his dog Phoebe, whom he adopted from Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah.

On Saturday Pennington said in an Instagram post, “She is a total sweetheart and perfectly completes our family. We know that she’s roughly 7 yrs old but no clue what kind of mix she is. We bought DNA kits for both girls so stay tuned for the results ha!”

Jennifer Taylor, founder of Renegade Paws Rescue, said that Pennington saw a dog that he liked on their Instagram page, however it was not available. “We told him about another dog that we had that looked a lot like her and that’s who he adopted.”

Battey, also known as Lady B is a 6 month old pup in foster care with Renegade Paws Rescue and is in need of a permanent home. Battey is playful, sleeps well in her crate at night, is 95% potty trained, and loves to go for walks with her humans. Battey is curious and gentle with cats and loves to play and snuggle with other pups. She’s just as happy snoozing on the couch as she is on a dog bed of her own. Battey would love an active family to adventure with!

She continued, “He came to our office with his wife and they met the dog and they spent about an hour here talking to our coordinators and talking with the foster and talking about the dog. He took the dog on a sleepover and after a few days, he decided he wanted to adopt her.”.

Renegade Paws Rescue is a volunteer-based organization that provides care for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs and cats in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas.

Currently, they have 348 dogs and around 25 kittens are in need of adoption and that number may continue to grow as animal shelters continue to stay full.

“The shelter is once again full, so I will be going over there today and grabbing 5 or 6 dogs from the shelter. We mainly get our dogs from Chatham County Animal Services or Bryan County Animal Services.” said Taylor.

Since their dogs and cats often come from situations of neglect, Renegade Paws Rescue’s primary adoption goal is to place rescue animals where they can be beloved companions and family members.

So, some of the steps towards adoption include filling out an application and participating in a meet and greet in which all members of the adopter’s household, including current dogs are required to meet their adoptable pets in person.

Those interested in fostering can also fill out an application and coordinators will be in contact within around 5 hours.

“We have every kind of foster, we have police officers in the city that foster for us, we have fire fighters, doctors, we have 257 foster families.”

Taylor continued, “All you have to do is love it and teach it stuff. We give you food, we give you crates, we give you medicine, we do all of that care. We do everything. So all you do is have the dog in your home until it gets adopted”

Community support is vital to Renegade Paws Rescue as they rely solely on donations. There are many ways to contribute. Along with your monetary donations, they can always use blankets, towels, dog food, and many other pet necessities.

Financial support is the most effective way to directly support the work of Renegade Paws Rescue. Donations can be directed to the care and treatment of specific dogs, particular programs, or our animal care fund. To donate, visit paypal.me/renegadepawsrescue or make a contribution through Venmo @renegadepawsrescue.

They also rely on volunteers for adoption and fundraising event support, transportation to and from events and appointments, freedom rides, donation pick-ups and administrative support.