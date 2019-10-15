“He’s a psychopath.” Savannah authorities seek to I-D victims of most prolific serial killer

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The FBI has now named 79-year-old Samuel Little the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

The convicted killer draws pictures of his victims, confessing to 93 murders from 1970 to 2005. The FBI has already verified 50, mostly through DNA testing. Detectives believe he was getting sexual gratification from strangling women.

“He definitely seemed to enjoy telling his stories as far as what he’d done. It didn’t seem like it really bothered him. He talked about it almost like he was telling his story of just his day getting up and eating his breakfast.” Detective Sgt. Robert Santoro, Savannah Police Department

Little left a trail of bodies from California to Florida. He admitted to killing six in Georgia, including two in Savannah.

Detective Sergeant Robert Santoro, who visited the serial killer in California where he is currently incarcerated, said Little could still describe his victims in vivid detail. He identified the women as both in their early 20s, African-American, between 120 to 135 lbs. Little said he murdered them a decade apart in 1974 and 1984.

Savannah Police Department released the drawings of the women six months ago, and are still canvassing the community for answers. Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap said they are reviewing old case files and digging through the archives.

However, many of the files from the 1970s and 1980s are paper records, which makes them tougher to sift through. She said it’s also difficult to determine if both of these women were born and raised in Savannah.

“I think he is a psychopath. I’m glad he’s in prison… That he received sexual gratification from this, at someone else’s life. I’m very glad that he is where he is and it’s really kind of sick that he can remember every victim that he’s ever murdered.” District Attorney Meg Heap, Chatham County

Samuel Little’s health is reportedly getting worse, which is making the search for the victims’ families all the more urgent.

If you have any information about either case, call Sergeant Santoro at: 912-651-4362.