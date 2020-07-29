Heroes on Horseback transforms lives

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – There’s a scenic place in Bluffton, SC where something just as beautiful as the scenery occurs. It’s called Heroes on Horseback. In this idyllic location on Stillwell road, the lives of those with PTSD, brain injuries or any developmental, emotional, and physical disability are transformed with the help of wonderful volunteers and the special bond with the horses.

Recently, our Bridge cameras visited there and are honored to share their story along with that of Michael Holmes, whose life has been dramatically improved with the support of this non-profit.