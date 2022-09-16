SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those who have a taste for royal life may not have to look any further, especially for scone lovers. After Queen Elizabeth’s death, users on Reddit recirculated a scone recipe that the queen enjoyed.

The recipe was included in an original letter sent by the queen to U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960 after he and his wife, Mamie, visited with the queen at her castle in Balmoral. The recipe is as follows:

Drop Scones

4 teacups flour

4 tablespoons caster sugar

2 teacups milk

2 whole eggs

2 teaspoons bi-carbonate soda

3 teaspoons cream of tartar

2 tablespoons melted butter

“Beat eggs, sugar and about half the milk together, add flour, and mix well together adding remainder of milk as required, also bi-carbonate and cream of tarter, fold in the melted butter. The recipe makes enough for 16 people.”

Drop scones, also known as Scotch pancakes, get their name because soft dollops of the mixture are dropped onto a cooking surface. Scones originated in Scotland.