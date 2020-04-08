Help 4 Hope offering meals for families in need, help for local restaurants

It’s a program to help families affected by COVID-19 to survive layoffs and still keep food on the table.

Thursday, if you are one of those families in need, you can get one for yourself

The “Help 4 Hope” program will be handing out thousands of dollars in gifts cards to local restaurants in Bluffton and Hilton Head.

Help 4 Hope creates a common currency called a community investment card, which donors will fund and trusted community partners (Bluffton Self Help, The Deep Well Project, Campbell Chapel AME Church among others) will distribute.

The cards will be distributed to those affected by this crisis, empowering them to deploy this capital back into participating restaurants of their choice for a family meal for four.

Thursday, April 9 in the parking lot between Hudson’s and Dockside on Hilton Head Island.

Participating restaurants will then turn over the redeemed cards to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and be reimbursed $50 for each card used. Thus helping struggling families across all business sectors and local food-service businesses.

It’s sponsored by the Watterson Family Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

If you would like to help the cause and get a $50 gift card of your own for one of more than 40 restaurants in Bluffton or Hilton Head, you can go to the Deep Well Project or Bluffton Self Help to pick one up.

For more information and a full list of restaurants involved:

https://www.help4hopenow.org/?utm_source=All%20Email%20Communications&utm_campaign=318f6a49d0-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_04_01_07_53_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_0f3a1dd675-318f6a49d0-105784827