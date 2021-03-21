Heightened security at Liberty County schools Monday after “unsubstantiated” threat

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies will be on-hand at all schools within the Liberty County School System Monday. According to district spokeswoman Cathy Lane, someone in Wisconsin called Liberty County’s 911 system and made an “unsubstantiated threat.”

Lane says the caller specifically named “Hinesville Schools” as the target of the threat, but security will heightened at all school, as a precaution. She says the district already has resource officers at schools and secure entrances, so the additional law enforcement presence will be in addition to those measures.