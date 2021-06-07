WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw teaches healthy living class for ETS students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw spent a month working with and teaching Educational Talent Search students with the help of Savannah State University.   

Her self designed course focused on healthy food options, exercise and proper mental health to live a balanced life.

Students enjoyed planting and tending to their own vegetables like tomatoes, carrots, and green beans.

The students say they learned some powerful lessons in Tina’s class and they plan to keep making small steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

