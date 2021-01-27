WSAV anchor shares health journey with local magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus Shaw recently had the honor of being featured in a Lowcountry publication.

Tina was thrilled to work with Elizabeth Millen, owner and publisher of Pink Magazine on Hilton Head Island.

Pink Magazine aims to help people move their lives forward in a positive direction.

MIllen hopes this month’s issue with Tina’s featured story will inspire her readers.

“Which is one of the most inspiring stories,” explained Millen, “I’ve watched your progress. It’s been amazing. And then we featured some other women of all ages to see what their health goals were.”

Millen says Pink Magazine’s mission is to empower, inform, encourage, and evoke thought.

“There are goals that I want to achieve this year, and I am so motivated and inspired by your story. I just think that’s how women work, is we feed off of each other and say gosh look what she’s doing maybe I can do that too.”

Tina intends to continue encouraging girls and women to live and love their power.

If you want to jump start your fitness this year , join Tina for her weekly exercise routines.

