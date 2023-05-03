SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month and local doctors are noting a concerning trend.

You might be looking to enjoy the beautiful spring weather in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry but find yourself bogged down by worse-than-normal allergies. If so, experts News 3 spoke with say you’re not alone.

Local doctors are seeing an increase in patients complaining of allergies and respiratory symptoms. They say it’s because allergy season is actually getting worse. The culprit: a much more intense pollen production in plants that are caused by an increase in carbon dioxide in our atmosphere, which is compounding with a period of cold weather in our area.

“It’s been a very busy spring, this particular spring we’ve had an intense pollen season. I think it’s partly due to the cold snap we had back in December. Plants when they go through a cold cycle like that, they have a vigorous pollination response in the following spring. So, trees, grasses, they’re pollinating pretty vigorously this time of year,” says Dr. Wasil Khan, an Allergist at SouthCoast Health.

Dr. Khan says there are some things you can do to help if you’re struggling, like making sure windows are rolled up in your car, washing your car frequently, and taking over-the-counter medications.